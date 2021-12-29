Keerthy Suresh lights up the internet with her beautiful 'midweek monochrome' photo

South sensation Keerthy Suresh has been very active on the social media lately . The National Award-winning star has been treating her fans with enchanting photographs and the fans are simply in awe of the actress. In her latest Instagram post, Keerthy shared a black and white still, sitting on her bed in a glamorous dress. The post was captioned as, “Midweek monochrome”.

Keerthy timely shares updates with fans about her whereabouts. Clips from photoshoots, shootings and workout regimes are seen on her social media handles. Also, the actress keeps the fashion police on their toes with her offbeat style and unique fashion sense. With time, Keerthy has managed to strengthen her fashion game.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh has some promising release lined up. She will star in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Good Luck Sakhi. The film that stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead, narrates the tale of a girl who loses her fiancé to an accident just before their wedding. She decides to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the national level. The film is slated to release on 31 December 2021.

The actress will also star in filmmaker Parasuram’s next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the film which is to release in theatres in April 2022. Keerthy Suresh’s next has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

