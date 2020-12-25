Keerthy Suresh looks dreamy as she decorates her Christmas tree; See PHOTO

Keerthy Suresh took to her social media space and shared her photo of decorating a Christmas tree while wishing her fans.

On the occasion of Christmas, Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared photo of herself decorating her Christmas tree, while wishing her fans and followers. In the photo, she was seen adding ornaments to the tree while wearing a Christmas themed outfit. As soon as the photo came up online, her fans and followers took to the comments section and wished her a happy Christmas.

See the post here:

Sharing the p[hoto, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Merry Christmas from me to you”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen.

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.The film’s shooting was halted as four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. Reports also suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta. However, an official update is yet to be made.

Credits :Twitter

