Keerthy Suresh looks effortlessly stylish in a white striped dress as she jets off from Mumbai; WATCH
Keerthy Suresh was captured by the photographers as she jetted off from Mumbai.
National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as she heads off from Mumbai. The Dasara star looked effortlessly chic in a white striped dress as her off-duty attire. She tied up her outfit of the day with groovy black shades, hoop earrings, and a branded sling. She left her long tresses open and went with black strappy heels. The Mahanati star was all smiles as she faced the cameras.
Keerthy Suresh to work with KGF makers
Keerthy Suresh has been signing back-to-back new projects lately. Just a couple of days ago, the stunner announced another venture titled Raghuthatha with Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, and KGF 2. Making the announcement, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Yek gaav mein yek kisan...Raghuthathaaaa! Antha #Raghuthatha...Super happy to be associated for my next adventure with @hombalefilms."
Check out the video below:
The announcement poster featured a sketch of a young lady with a stern look, standing over a train station. The post further included a set of pictures of Keerthy Suresh with team Raghuthatha, acing another desi look in pink ethnic wear. The film will be directed by the award-winning Family Man writer Suman Kumar, who is stepping into direction with Raghuthatha. As the movie has already gone on the floors, the makers plan to release the drama in cinema halls by Summer 2023. Raghuthatha is said to be an uplifting tale of a young woman who is in search of her true identity.
Keerthy Suresh's upcoming dramas
In addition to this, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen sharing screen space with Natural Star Nani in Srikanth Odela's directorial Dasara. She will essay the role of a dusky village belle, who goes by the name of Vennala in the highly-awaited drama.
