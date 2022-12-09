Keerthy Suresh looks effortlessly stylish in a white striped dress as she jets off from Mumbai; WATCH

National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as she heads off from Mumbai. The Dasara star looked effortlessly chic in a white striped dress as her off-duty attire. She tied up her outfit of the day with groovy black shades, hoop earrings, and a branded sling. She left her long tresses open and went with black strappy heels. The Mahanati star was all smiles as she faced the cameras. Keerthy Suresh to work with KGF makers

Keerthy Suresh has been signing back-to-back new projects lately. Just a couple of days ago, the stunner announced another venture titled Raghuthatha with Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, and KGF 2. Making the announcement, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Yek gaav mein yek kisan...Raghuthathaaaa! Antha #Raghuthatha...Super happy to be associated for my next adventure with @hombalefilms." Check out the video below: