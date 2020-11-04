Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal in her latest PHOTOS and the fans are simply awestruck

Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in her latest photos and the fans are simply delighted. Check it out.

The gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh shared photos of herself on her Instagram account. The National Award winning actress looks every bit the diva she is in her latest photos. The actress is seen donning a light coloured top and delicate accessories. The stunner wrote in her Instagram post, "Sometimes you ought to add a little masala to your accessories." The actress Keerthy Suresh enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

The stunning actress looks gorgeous in her latest photos and the fans are simply delighted. The fans and followers of Keerthy Suresh always look forward to seeing her stunning pictures. On the work front Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film called Miss India. The makers of the film recently released the teaser. The audience members loved the film Miss India's teaser and also gave it a thundering response. The fans and followers of the stunner are eagerly looking forward to watching the film.

Check out the photos

The actress also featured in a film called Penguin. The film was a mystery drama. Keerthy Suresh essayed the role of a mother. The southern beauty will be seen in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer called Annaatthe. The actress will also reportedly feature in the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

