Keerthy Suresh looks magical in botanical printed dress underneath Bougainvillea cover; SEE PHOTO

South beauty Keerthy Suresh is always appreciated for her acting chops but the stunner is equally in the limelight over her style statement. Be it dressing up for a red carpet event or sporting casuals at the airport, Keerthy Suresh never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. She likes to keep everything simple yet stunning. The Mahanati actress has now treated us with another pretty photo on Instagram and we just can't move our eyes off her.

One can see, Keerthy is sporting a botanical printed dress as she poses underneath a beautiful bougainvillaea cover. She looks magical! The National-award winning actress has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming films and this latest glimpse of her from the sets is sure to make your weekend look even better. She looks as pretty as a blooming pink flower. Loved it! Seems like, Keerthy has resumed shooting for Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. There were rumours recently about her film Good Luck Sakhi getting an OTT release due to COVID-19 pandemic. Reacting to the rumours, producer Sudheer Chandra stated, “There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request the media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update in any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe.”

Keerthy will also be sharing the screen space with Tovino Thomas in the upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi. The stunner will appear alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham. The film marks Selvaraghavan's acting debut.

