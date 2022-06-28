Keerthy Suresh looks straight out of a fairytale in this white gown and we cannot stop adoring her; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh has time and again stunned the fans with both her acting prowess and adorable looks. Her recent Instagram post is also proof of the same. The National Award-winning actress shared a video on her social media account, where she gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. Donning an off-shoulder white gown, she completed the ensemble with statement earrings and minimal makeup. She tied those long tresses in a low bun.

A few days back, Keerthy Suresh took a small breather from work and went for a quick vacation with her fur baby Nyke. The Dasara star even posted a couple of sneaks peeks from the flight on the photo-sharing app along with the caption, "And that's my boy @iamnyke ’s first flight journey."

Up next, Keerthy Suresh is working with natural star Nani in the much-awaited action drama titled Dasara. Filmmaker Srikanth Odela is directing the flick, which is being backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas production house. Billed as an action entertainer, the movie is set against the backdrop of a Telangana village located near the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani. This project which is being made on a lavish budget has already created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh is also working on the forthcoming political thriller Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel have been roped in to play crucial roles in this suspense drama. Financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies, Theni Eswar has cranked the lens for the film, while Selva RK has handled the editing. Dhilip Subbarayan is directing the action sequences of Maamannan and AR Rahm is scoring the music for the movie.

