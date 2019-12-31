Keerthy Suresh looks stunning as she flaunts her shade of red in a crop top and draped skirt; View Pics

The south beauty Keerthy Suresh never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. The National Award-winning actress has shared another gorgeous look of her that she carried at a recent event in Dubai.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the much sought-after actresses in the south film industry. The National Award-winning actress had left the audience stunned with her strong role in the film Mahanati. Keerthy is not only known for her strong portrayal of roles on the big screen but also for her style statements. The south beauty never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. Keerthy Suresh has shared another gorgeous look of her that she carried at a recent event in Dubai. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a crop top paired with draped skirt and a long jacket.

Keeping minimal makeup, Keerthy finished out her look with hair in a ponytail and lots of eye shadow. She captioned it, "There is a shade of red for every woman." Keerthy Suresh is among the few actresses in the South Indian Film industry, who can carry any look with grace and confidence. What do you think about Keerthy Suresh's recent look? Share your views in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of interesting films in the kitty and is surely taking over 2020 like a boss. She has three Telugu films, Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. The young actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead. She also has a Tamil film, Penguin and a Bollywood debut movie Maidaan. The actress will be sharing the screen space with in Boney Kapoor's production film.

Credits :Instagram

