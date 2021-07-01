Keerthy Suresh looks vibrant as she munches on spirals and potatoes in these throwback pics

Keerthy Suresh took to her social media space and shared some throwback photos from her vacation in Dubai.

Actress Keerthy Suresh is a much sought after heroine in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In a short span of time, she has teamed up with leading heroes like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, Suriya, Vikram and Vishal. She is also known for picking unconventional roles such as Mahanati, which gave much fodder for her acting chops.

Saani Kaayidham is a film in which she rubs shoulders with director Selvaraghavan who’s making his acting debut. The shooting of the upcoming film directed by Arun Matheswaran was postponed due to the pandemic situation but now the shooting has resumed. Keerthy and Selvaraghavan are said to be playing thieves in the film. The first look poster in which both were seen in police custody had broken the internet. The film is said to be set in the ‘80s. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Facebook to share some throwback photos in which she’s happily munching on spirals and potatoes. Her caption read – “Spirals & Potatoes - The craving has now been set free! #DubaiDiaries #FoodDiaries #Throwback (sic).”

Keerthy’s other upcoming films include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Vaashi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She’s pairing up with Rajinikanth for the first time in Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva and also stars Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara and others. Annaatthe is a Sun Pictures production and is slated for a November 4 (Deepavali/Diwali) release. D Imman composes the music for the film. This is the first time the composer is scoring for a flick that stars Rajinikanth in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

