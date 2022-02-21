Keerthy Suresh makes quite an entrance at 'Gandhari' music video launch, sizzles in colourful sharara; PICS

Good Luck Sakhi star Keerthy Suresh’s maidan music video Gandhari released today with a grand launch event. Star of the evening, Keerthy Suresh attended the bash in a multicolored sleeveless sharara. The Star looked like a million bucks in this ethnic ensemble. She made a stylish entry at the event, flaunting her adorable smile.

Yesterday, the actress shared a poster from her song where she is seen posing in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga. Her desi avatar gathered numerous eyeballs. The song post was captioned “One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari!” While making the announcement, the National award-winning star revealed that this project is very close to her heart.

Check out the pictures below:

Immediately after the song was teased, not only fans but celebs also lent good wishes to the actor. Thank You star Raashii Khanna wrote, "Rise and Shine". Keerthy Suresh’s first independent song has been composed by Pawan CH. The music video for Gandhari has been directed and choreographed by Brinda.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Geetha Govindam fame director Parasuram has helmed these two stars in their first project together. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, R Madhi has handled the cinematography for the film. Meanwhile, Marthand K Venkatesh is responsible for the editing.