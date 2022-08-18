Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case in green pantsuit, her Maharani necklace amps up her style game; Yay or Nay

Keerthy Suresh has dropped a few photos on Instagram wearing a green pantsuit, and we cannot get enough of her impeccable style. When it comes to fashion, Keerthy Suresh loves experimenting. This time, the Mahanati actress opted for a bold look but her heavy neckpiece worn with the outfit stole the show. To complete her sharp ensemble, the star wore a Maharani necklace over the blazer with a plunging neckline.

Keerthy accessorised it with a heavy and regal-looking neckpiece and a long chain in gold with a giant emerald stone. A lot of rings in coloured stone actually caught our eye. While we cannot stop gushing about her choice of outfit and accessorises, Keerthy Suresh completed her look with half her hair half tied, and added the finishing touches with eyeliner, oodles of blush, bronzer and neutral lip colour.

Scroll now to see photos:

Deepika Padukone had worn something similar at Cannes 2022. She wore a full-sleeved Mysore silk shirt with hand-painted floral print teamed with pleated flared trousers. To add to her day's elegance, Deepika Padukone wore a heavy necklace with gemstones and uncut diamonds. She wore a bandana that matched her shirt.

