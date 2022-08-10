Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case for silk sarees with her latest PHOTO as she rocks another desi avatar

Keerthy Suresh is one of the very few actresses, who can rock any ethnic look with utmost grace. Proving the same, the National Award-winning star has dropped her latest look on her Instagram account. The Mahanati actress is seen posing in a green silk saree with a red border. Her latest desi look was completed with some ethnic desi jewellery and smokey eye makeup, along with a bindi. As for those long tresses, she left them open with a rose.

She further shared another photograph in a white silk saree and blue blouse. Meanwhile, not too long ago, pan-India stars, Keerthy Suresh and Prabhas represented the South film fraternity in the recently released special anthem, Har Ghar Tiranga. This star-studded video was made to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Keerthy Suresh is presently working on Natural star Nani's upcoming action entertainer, Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling this click under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. A lengthy schedule for the project is being filmed right now. Also, a massive set has been erected in Hyderabad for the same.

Being billed as an action-packed tale, Dasara is set against the backdrop of a village in the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani, Telangana.

In addition to this, Keerthy Suresh will also play an important role in the political thriller, Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel have been roped in to essay the lead roles in this suspense drama. Backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie, the team is already done with the second schedule of the film, which took place in Chennai.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares an UNSEEN photo with Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar; Wishes superstar on his birthday