Keerthy Suresh is MISSING; actor Nithiin requests his Rang De co star to join him for film's promotions

Nithiin shared a cute passport size photo of the Mahanati actress and requested her to return from wherever she is for Rang De promotions.

The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is missing but not literally! The actress is missing from Rang De promotions as she is busy with the shooting of her upcoming films. Nithiin, Keerthy's Rang De co-star took to Twitter and shared an unseen photo of the actress from her college days. Nithiin shared a cute passport size photo of the Mahanati actress and requested her to return from wherever she is for Rang De promotions. "MISSING KANABADUTALEDHU.. Dear anu, Please contact us for more information on RANG DE promotions." In the film, Nithiin plays the role of Arjun while Keerthy will be seen as Anu.

The trailer of the film was released recently and it promises wholesome entertainment. Nithiin gets trapped into the married life with Keerthy Suresh. Then, the real fun begins. Recently, at the Kurnool pre-release event, Nithiin said that Rang De is a pure love story and it will surely win the love of the audience. "The town is famous for Kondareddy Buruju and all the films shot on his backdrop have been blockbusters," he added.

Meanwhile, check out Nithiin's tweet below:

MISSING KANABADUTALEDHU Dear anu,

nuvvu ekkadunna RANG DE promotions lo join avvalani maa korika..

Itlu nee arjun #Rangdeonmarch26 pic.twitter.com/fpnv06ebCb — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 20, 2021

The film is going to be high on entertainment and emotional scenes. PC Sreeram and Devi Sri Prasad have handled camera and music respectively. Rang De is now all set for release on March 26th. Rang De is helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

