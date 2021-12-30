Keerthy Suresh nails 108 Suryanamaskar; Shares no filter photo as she gears up for 2022

As we all gear up to welcome 2022, celebrities are also making plans to make the coming New Year a better one. Just recently, actress Keerthy Suresh posted a casual pic lying on the bed and preparing herself for the coming adventures. Sharing the picture, the star wrote, “Sweating out all of 2021! Bring it on 2022!”

Keerthy Suresh has been very versatile lately, especially when it comes to her Insta feed. From glamorous black and white stills to candid sweaty photographs, the actress shares it all with her fans. She has both fitness and fashion police up on their toes. Also, many celebs are sharing their plans for the coming year. A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a very extensive list of her new year resolutions.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will star next in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming venture, Good Luck Sakhi. Besides Keerthy Suresh, the film also has Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead. The actress will play the titular role of Sakhi, who loses her fiancé to an accident just before their wedding and then decides to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the national level. The film will be out on 31 December 2021.

The star will also be part of Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The National Award-winning actress will share screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in this one. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film will release by 1 April 2022.