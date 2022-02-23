Keerthy Suresh nails another ethnic look, slays in embellished purple attire; PICS

Keerthy Suresh has time and again brightened our Instagram feeds with beautiful pictures. This time as well, Keerthy Suresh shared some gorgeous pictures in purple ethnic wear. The no-makeup look adopted by the star is working for her big time. The pictures were captioned, “All smiles”. Keerthy Suresh has always managed to carry desi look with grace and yet again, she has proved that no one can nail it better than her.

The National-award winning actress also recently made her first music video titled Gandhari. Attending the grand launch event for the song, Keerthy Suresh donned a multicolored sleeveless lehenga. The melodious track has been scored by Pawan CH, while the video has been directed and choreographed by Brinda. The close to her heart number was out recently and received a thumping nod from the music lovers.

It feels like Keerthy Suresh has found another niche for herself. The star is seen flaunting her dancing prowess in Gandhari. As soon as the actress teased the song , fans and celebs flooded the post with good wishes. Thank You star Raashii Khanna wrote, "Rise and Shine".

Keerthy Suresh will also be playing the leading lady alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the movie will bring together these two stars for the first time. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be hitting the theatres on May 12 and fans cannot be more excited.