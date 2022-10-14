VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh Issa vibe as she dances to 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' in oversized shirt and mundu
Keerthy Suresh recently shared her own version of Dasara's song Dhoom Dhaam. Check it out.
Keerthy Suresh will next be seen sharing screen space with Natural star Nani in the much-anticipated action-entertainer, Dasara. A couple of days back, the makers unveiled the first single from the drama, Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Now, giving her personal twist to the number, Keerthy Suresh dropped a clip on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting her swagger with her friends, as they all tap a foot together. She captioned the post, "That’s my Dhoom Dhaam with my dost @akshitha.subramanian! Where’s your Dhoom Dhaam?"
Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan features a Telangana-style folk track. Adding energy to the song, Dharani (Nani) offers an alcohol bottle to the band, and as expected, the song soon transforms into a massy local street number. Santhosh Narayan has rendered the single, while Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva, and Gannora Dasa Laxmi have lent their voices. Meanwhile, Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics for Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan.
Check out the post below:
Helmed by first-time director Srikanth Odela, Dasara has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Aside from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab are also playing prominent roles in the film.
Now, coming to the technical crew, Sathyan Sooryan ISC has cranked the camera for the movie, and the editing department has been headed by Navin Nooli. In addition to this, Avinash Kolla is on board the team as the production designer, whereas Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.
Dasara will be hitting the cinema halls in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh is also a part of director Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan.
She will be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in the upcoming suspense drama.
