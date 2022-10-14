VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh Issa vibe as she dances to 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' in oversized shirt and mundu

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen sharing screen space with Natural star Nani in the much-anticipated action-entertainer, Dasara. A couple of days back, the makers unveiled the first single from the drama, Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Now, giving her personal twist to the number, Keerthy Suresh dropped a clip on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting her swagger with her friends, as they all tap a foot together. She captioned the post, "That’s my Dhoom Dhaam with my dost @akshitha.subramanian! Where’s your Dhoom Dhaam?" Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan features a Telangana-style folk track. Adding energy to the song, Dharani (Nani) offers an alcohol bottle to the band, and as expected, the song soon transforms into a massy local street number. Santhosh Narayan has rendered the single, while Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva, and Gannora Dasa Laxmi have lent their voices. Meanwhile, Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics for Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan.

