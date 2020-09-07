  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh nails the deglam look as she is spotted in Hyderabad airport; See Photos

In the photos, Keerthy can be seen in a comfy ash tee and a pair of mildly ripped black denim pants.
When it comes to inspiring people for body positivity and makeup free look, Keerthy Suresh is one of the few who has always made sure to inspire her millions of fans and followers. Today, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where she nailed the deglam look. In the photos, Keerthy was seen in a mildly ripped black denim pants and ash coloured t-shirt. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and tied up her hair. She was seen wearing a facemask.

She wore a pair of canvas shoes and carried a handbag along as she entered the airport. Keerthy was surrounded by shutterbugs who clicked her photos as she posed for them. Fans were left awestruck as she crossed them with her bodyguards. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story: Makers restart shooting with 15 cast and crew members

See the photos here:

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited.

