Keerthy Suresh shares a message on Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan’s VD18, reported as Theri remake

Varun Dhawan’s 18th film, tentatively titled VD18 has been generating interest for quite some time now. Finally, today, an official announcement regarding the actors, director, and producers was revealed on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the form of a small video, providing a glimpse of the pooja ceremony which was held in Mumbai.

Keerthy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her excitement regarding this project, also calling it a project that is very close to her heart. She requested fans and well-wishers to shower blessings on the project.

The video featured multiple star personalities including actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh as well as Wamiqa Gabbi. Jawan director Atlee was also present in the pooja ceremony along with his wife Priya Atlee. Interestingly, Atlee is presenting the film and his wife Priya is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The title of the film is expected to be announced very soon and the filming is already underway. The fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh has also generated further interest in this project. This will also be Keerthy Suresh’s first exploit in Bollywood, making it a landmark project for the actress.

VD18 Pooja Ceremony Video

A remake of Theri?

The presence of Atlee has generated strong rumors that this project might be a remake of the star director’s hit film with Vijay, Theri. The fact that VD18 also features two actresses, which was also the case with Theri, has further ignited these reports.

About the director Kalees

The film is being directed by Kalees, who has only directed one film before, titled, Kee. It is a Tamil film starring Jiiva in the lead role and was not received well upon release in 2019. The director will be hoping to make the most out of the opportunity this time around.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects

Along with VD18, Varun Dhawan has Citadel series, helmed by the writer-director duo of Raj & DK. Varun will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time in Citadel. The duo have already shot for a lot of portions in extensive locations.

Varun also has a project with his father, David Dhawan in the lineup in 2024. Further details about the same will be unveiled soon.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh is currently awaiting the release of her film Raghu Thatha, which has been produced by the giant production house of Hombale Films. The witty teaser of the same was dropped a few days ago and also featured prominent actors such as MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, and Devadharshini.

She will also feature in a film called Siren, with Jayam Ravi, which is scheduled to release in 2024.

