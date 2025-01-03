Keerthy Suresh opens up on rejecting Mahanati in the first go after a four hour narration; ‘I was extremely scared…’

Keerthy Suresh’s incredible performance in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati came forth as an unparalleled breakthrough in her career. The diva brought to screens the life of the evergreen yesteryear actress Savitri, showcasing unmatched skills in the theaters. And recently, the actress made a striking revelation, sharing how she had turned down the project immediately on the first go, even after hearing it over a four-hour-long narration.

Speaking with Galatta India recently, Keerthy Suresh confessed to refusing to do Mahanati when Nag Ashwin narrated her the script for over four hours. The actress mentioned being skeptical if she would do justice to the role, considering it to be the biopic of one of the greatest actresses of her time, Savitri.

She said, “But I turned it down only because I was scared. Some random girl coming from somewhere and suddenly doing a biopic on a legend… What if they say I ruined it? I couldn’t think of anything else positive. I was extremely scared.”

The Raghu Thatha actress highlighted that since the film balanced a lot of portions on showcasing the personal life of the legendary actress, she was apprehensive if the fans would not like her portraying it and feel it would be misinterpreted wrongly.

However, she mentioned driving back to the project only after the filmmaker, Nag Ashwin himself, showed confidence in her and that he trusted that she had something in her that could aid to pull off such a role.

In her words, “I said, ‘We have to show a lot of her personal side. What if her fans don’t like it? Or if it is taken in the wrong way?’ But they were very confident. The fact that Nagi’s trust in me was more than what I had in myself was what actually drew me to do that film.”

Towards the end, the diva opened up about how the biopic came to her career at a time when, due to the failure of her Tamil debut, there was a lack of confidence that was shown to her.

Keerthy added that people considered her unlucky and criticized her blatantly, not to forget the false link-up rumors with many of her co-stars that churned out simultaneously at around that time.

