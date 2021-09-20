Keerthy Suresh opts for a flattering silhouette in a refreshing blue hue perfect festive look; Yay or Nay?

Keerthy Suresh is known for her simple and comfy style statement. Be it at the airport or promoting her films, the Mahanati actress slays in anything and everything. She sure knows how to carry any outfit with utmost grace and confidence. Keerthy Suresh serves major style goals yet again in a refreshing blue hue by UA Mumbai.

One can see in the photos, Keerthy Suresh is looking drop-dead gorgeous in organza flared trousers, a bandeau blouse and a wrap shirt having intricate embroidery details. She accessorised her Indo-western look with a heavy necklace and matching earrings. Styled by Archa Mehta and makeup by Urmi Kaur, Keerthy completed her look with hair tied in a ponytail and for makeup, she chose to go as minimal as she could.

Take a look:

The National Award-winning actress has won millions of hearts with her captivating screen presence. When it comes to fashion, nobody better than Keerthy can pull off a traditional look. She always has an eye for timeless classics and knows how to carry it gracefully.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, last seen in Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty including Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth.

She is featuring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Last but not the least, she will be seen sharing screen space with director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks his acting debut.