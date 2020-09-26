Keerthy Suresh opts for unconventional suit as she gets spotted in airport; See PHOTOS

Keerthy Suresh was seen in monochrome striped pants and a jacket of the same pattern. She was also seen in a facemask as she posed for the photos.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses of the South entertainment industry. While her movies have a huge fanbase, her followers on Instagram are also increasing greatly. Today, she was spotted at the airport in a co-ord unconventional suit and she looked stunning in the photos. She was seen in monochrome striped pants and a jacket of the same pattern. She was also seen in a facemask as she posed for the photos.

Keerthy was surrounded by shutterbugs who clicked her photos as she posed for them. Fans were left awestruck as she crossed them with her bodyguards. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com.

See the photos here:

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. Reports also suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta. However, an official update is yet to be made.

