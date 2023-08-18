Keerthy Suresh or Sai Pallavi; who will be Naga Chaitanya's new onscreen pair?

As per the latest reports, talks are going on regarding who will play the female protagonist alongside Naga Chaitanya in his upcoming film. Two names are repeatedly coming up as possible actresses who can be roped in for the role. Apparently, either Keerthy Suresh or Sai Pallavi can act opposite Naga Chaitanya in his next film.

It is not a new piece of information that Chandoo Mondeti will be directing Naga Chaitanya in a forthcoming film. The film is being jointly produced by Bunny Vas and Geetha Arts. The ambitious project has been tentatively titled NC 23, and as its name suggests, it will be the 23rd film in Naga Chaitanya’s more than a decade-long career.

Either Keerthy Suresh or Sai Pallavi will act alongside Naga Chaitanya in NC 23

Both Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi are two of the most in-demand and popular actresses at the moment. Therefore, no matter who the makers choose to cast in their film, it will only draw more attention to the film.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are already a very beloved on-screen pair, as their chemistry in the Sekhar Kammula-directed Love Story was very well received. The film itself received immense love from the audience. On the other hand, the audience will be excited to witness the fresh pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh in a film.

But NC 23 will not be the first time that the two actors share screen space in a film. Naga Chaitanya had previously done a cameo appearance opposite Keerthy in the Nag Ashwin-directed Mahanati. He acted as his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in the film.

Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti to collaborate for NC 23

In an interaction with the media, Naga Chaitanya shared a few details pertaining to his upcoming collaboration with Chandoo Mondeti. "Chandoo narrated the storyline six months ago. I got very excited. He developed the story based on real incidents. Producer Bunny Vas and Chandoo have been traveling for two years to work on the story, which is so inspiring. We came here to know the lifestyle of fishermen, their body language, and the texture of the village. The pre-production work begins today," he shared.

From his words, it is certainly evident that the film will be ambitious. But further details about the film have to be made public, including who is going to be the female protagonist of NC 23.

