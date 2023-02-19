Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday night; See PICS
Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share photos of partying on a Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress who is mostly seen in Tamil and Telugu films is super active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress shares with her fans glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share pictures with her girlfriends at Soho House, in Mumbai. A series of lovely photos of the actor posing with her girlfriends are winning the hearts of her fans.
The actress posted a snap of a photo strip, followed by several photos with her girlfriends. The actress looked cute in a white fitted crop top with denim. She sported a no-make-up look complete with golden hoops and a black sling bag. Her friends Sruthi Laju and Archa Mehta posed with her. Sruthi Laju is a young pilot and enjoys popularity on social media for exploring new destinations. Archa Mehta is a stylist and costume designer and we have seen her designing many of Keerthy’s outfits in recent times. The caption for the photo reads, “Crazy friends and goofy times #Bombae.”
Check out the pictures here:
Actor Munna Simon and other industry friends of Keerthy showered their love on the post. Many fans also commented that they are waiting to see more photos from Keerthy’s Mumbai trip.
Keerthy Suresh’s career
Keerthy Suresh was born into a Malayali family with a filmy background as she is the daughter of producer and actor G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh. She made her debut as a child actress and landed her first lead role in the Malayalam movie Geethanjali. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati. On the professional front, the actress has some interesting line-ups for 2023 as movies like Bhola Shankar, Dasara, Salaar, and Project K are to be released.
