Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday night; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress who is mostly seen in Tamil and Telugu films is super active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress shares with her fans glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share pictures with her girlfriends at Soho House, in Mumbai. A series of lovely photos of the actor posing with her girlfriends are winning the hearts of her fans.

The actress posted a snap of a photo strip, followed by several photos with her girlfriends. The actress looked cute in a white fitted crop top with denim. She sported a no-make-up look complete with golden hoops and a black sling bag. Her friends Sruthi Laju and Archa Mehta posed with her. Sruthi Laju is a young pilot and enjoys popularity on social media for exploring new destinations. Archa Mehta is a stylist and costume designer and we have seen her designing many of Keerthy’s outfits in recent times. The caption for the photo reads, “Crazy friends and goofy times #Bombae.”