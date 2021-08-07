Keerthy Suresh pays a tribute to Mammootty as the star completes 50 years in the film industry; See PIC

One of the biggest stars in the Malayalam cinema, Mammootty completes 50 years in the world of the film industry. The star has delivered some outstanding performances and is fondly called Mammukka by his fans. He made his acting debut in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and paid a lovely tribute to the man who has been in the service of cinema for the last 5 decades. Keerthy pointed out his tremendous achievements and wrote, “400+ films, 3 National Film Awards, 7 State Film Awards, 11 Kerala Film Critics Awards, Honoured with the Padma Shri. In a career spanning across 50 years..! #GoldenAnniversary #50GoldenYears”.

Mammootty’s son and prolific actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for his father. He wrote, “50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor, I’ve met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example.”

Take a look at the post:

Dulquer further wrote, “Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero."

