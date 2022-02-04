Keerthy Suresh pens an adorable post for her furry friend Nyke, says 'Missing my favorite shoot buddy'

Many of us share a special bond with our pets and consider them as best friends. The National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh is also missing her best friend these days. Keethy penned an emotional post for her furry friend, “Missing my favorite shoot buddy.. @iamnyke Come back soon mumma @keerthysureshofficial.”

The star even shared an adorable black and white picture of her chilling with Nyke during a shoot. The throwback click will make you smile. Keerthy Suresh is often seen sharing pictures with her pet Nyke, who is a shih tzu. These two accompany one another during film schedules. Many other stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda pose with their pets on social media, showing fans a glimpse of these members of their families.

Check out the post below:

Good Luck Sakhi was Keerthy's most recent outing and managed mixed reviews from audiences. However, the film is still running in theatres and its final verdict is awaited.

Now coming to her upcoming work, Keerthy Suresh will star alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated to release on 1 April. The shooting for the project is currently underway. Also, the first single from the film will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Fans are waiting for the romantic drama.

