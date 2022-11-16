Keerthy Suresh pens down an adorable note for her parents as they celebrate their birthdays together; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh , one of the most sought-after talents in the South Indian film industry, is totally busy in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. She is collaborating with some of the finest talents in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries for her upcoming projects. Despite her busy schedule, Keerthy Suresh makes sure that she celebrates all the important occasions in her life, with her family members. Recently, Keerthy hosted an intimate birthday bash for her parents, Suresh Kumar and Menaka.

Interestingly, Keerthy's parents, producer Suresh Kumar and senior actress Menaka Suresh share their birthdays. The lovely couple celebrated their birthdays on November 15, Tuesday in the presence of their daughters Revathy and Keerthy, and a few family members. The Dasara actress later took to her official pages and shared glimpses of her parents' birthday celebration pictures. "Here’s to the most romantic couple sharing their life, love, laughter and Birthday!!! Happiest Birthday Amma and Acha!!" wrote Keerthy Suresh in her post.

Keerthy Suresh's work front

The talented actress was last seen in the Malayalam courtroom drama Vaashi. Keerthy Suresh played the role of Adv. Madhavi Mohan, a young lawyer in the movie which marked her first onscreen collaboration with popular actor Tovino Thomas. In Tamil, Keerthy earned fantastic reviews for her performance in the Amazon Prime film, Saani Kaayidham.

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in the much-awaited Tamil political drama Maamannan, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The movie, features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in pivotal roles. In Telugu, the actress is joining hands with popular actor Nani once again for the rural drama Dasara. She is set to share the screen with megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time, in the upcoming mass entertainer Bhola Shankar.

ALSO READ: Children's Day: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan to Shalini, South stars who began career as child artist