Keerthy Suresh pens a post for 'father & work buddy' G Suresh Kumar: From being his daughter to his colleague

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh penned an emotional post for her daddy and former actor G. Suresh Kumar on Father's Day 2022. Sharing some cute pictures with the producer, the Dasara star wrote on Instagram, "From being his daughter to being his colleague and now to being his assistant! From the Vaashi daughter to the Vaashi father! #HappyFathersDay #FathersDay."

Several other celebs like Mahesh Babu, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and Varun Tej among others also penned wishes for their dads.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh is presently occupied with the promotions of her recent release Vaashi. The courtroom drama also stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. The diva is constantly providing notes on how to ace the ethnic look. She recently took to Instagram and posted some pictures in a floral lavender dress. Her adorable look was completed with hoop earrings and curly tresses.

Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the legal drama has been jointly bankrolled by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar. Leads Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas are accompanied by Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, and Nandu playing pivotal characters in the flick, along with the rest.

Vaashi narrates the story of two lawyers Ebin Mathew (Tovino Thomas) and Madhavi Mohan (Keerthy Suresh), who despite sharing a strong romantic bond, end up on the conflicting sides in the courtroom because of a case.

Now, let's talk about the film's technical crew, Neil D Cunha is the cinematographer for the movie, and Arjun Benn is the editor. Janiz Chacko Simon has provided the story for the flick and music composer duo Yakson and Neha have scored the tunes for Vaashi.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen with natural star Nani in the forthcoming action drama, Dasara. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the lead pair's second collaboration after the 2017 romantic comedy, Nenu Local.

