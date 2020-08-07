Keerthy Suresh to play the lead in the upcoming sequel of Erra Gulabilu?

Now, the latest news update on Keerthy Suresh states that she could feature as the lead in the upcoming sequel of Erra Gulabilu. As per reports, this film will be helmed by Bharathi Raja’s son Manoj.

The latest news reports on the south siren Keerthy Suresh states that the actress will be essaying the lead in the upcoming sequel to Erra Gulabilu. As per news reports, Erra Gulabilu is the dubbed version of the south flick called, Sigappu Rojakkal. This film reportedly was a psychological thriller with Kamal Haasan and in the lead. Now, the latest news reports state the sequel to Erra Gulabilu will feature the southern actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead. There is no word out yet about the possible sequel. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Bharathi Raja’s son Manoj will helm the upcoming project.

Bharathi Raja had reportedly helmed the Kamal Haasan starrer. Now, the latest news update on sultry siren Keerthy Suresh states that she could feature as the lead in the upcoming sequel of Erra Gulabilu and this news has generated a lot of interest in the fans and followers of the Mahanati actress. The gorgeous diva, recently featured as the lead in the crime thriller called Penguin. This film had released on an OTT platform. The southern beauty will also feature in the upcoming film titled, Annaatthe. This film is helmed by ace southern director Siva. The highly anticipated film, Annaatthe will feature south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead.

The news reports state that Keerthy Suresh will be essaying a key role in the south flick. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the Rajinikanth starrer. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the southern drama Annaatthe had to suspend the film's shooting.

