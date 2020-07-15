Keerthy Suresh to play the lead in the upcoming sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu by Gautham Menon?

Now, the latest news update about the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu states that the upcoming film might feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

The southern drama, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu featured Kamal Haasan in the lead. Now, the latest news update about the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu states that the upcoming film might feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The latest news update suggests that south siren Keerthy Suresh could play the female lead in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu's sequel by filmmaker Gautham Menon. Previously it was reported that the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty will be starring as the female lead. But, now looks like the makers of the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu will feature the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

The news reports further add that Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in Gautham Menon's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated film called Indian 2. The film is the second part to the original film Indian. The film will be helmed by ace southern director Shankar. The upcoming film Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar.

On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, director Shankar shared a still from the film which features Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. The fans and followers of the south megastar Kamal Haasan are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh featured recently in the thriller flick Penguin.

