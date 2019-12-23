Keerthy Suresh to play Rajinikanth's sister in Thalaivar 168?

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming film. Now according to the latest reports, the Mahanati actress will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in Thalaivar 168.

Superstar Rajinikanth's next flick Thalaivar 168 is the talk of the town ever since the makers of the film announced about the same on social media. While the movie has been creating a buzz for a while now, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming film. Now according to the latest reports, the Mahanati actress will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in Thalaivar 168. A report in Indian Express suggests Rajinikanth will play a double role in the upcoming flick and will see two yesteryear heroines Khushbu and Meena opposite superstar.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers of Thalaivar 168. The film has hit the headlines since its inception as Khushbu is collaborating with Rajinikanth after almost 28 years. The shooting of the Tamil film is progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently over the moon as she will be sharing the screen space with superstar Rajinikanth. The young beauty tweeted, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir.”

Thalaivar 168 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is expected to release on 70MM screens by the end of next year. The music of the film will be given by D Imman and its director Siva and Rajinikanth’s first collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar, starring Nayanthara in the female lead will release during Pongal 2020.

Credits :Indian Express

