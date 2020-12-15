Keerthy Suresh poses for a PHOTO with her cup of chai on International Tea Day; See post

Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared a photo of herself where she was seen relishing her cup of tea.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the sensational and popular actresses of the South entertainment industry. While she has a huge fanbase for her films, her followers on Instagram are also increasing greatly as she uploads engaging and entertaining photos of herself. Today, she posted a photo on her Twitter space where she was seen with her cup of chai. Sharing the photo, she wished her followers for international tea day.

Sharing the photo, she stated that tea is her favourite beverage. Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen.

See her post here:

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. Reports also suggest that she will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta. However, an official update is yet to be made.

