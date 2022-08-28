Keerthy Suresh poses stylishly by her car and furry friend in new weekend fun PHOTOS; Seen yet?

The National-Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh is also a mom to her furry baby Nyke. Amidst her busy shooting schedule, the Mahanati star took a road trip with her pet. Sharing a few sneak peeks from the weekend plans, she wrote on Instagram, "Weekend with both my mini’s." The stunner looked sassy in these latest photos as she posed in a white crop top, along with ripped jeans. Her outfit of the day was accessorized with hoop earrings, red sneakers, and black shades.

On the work front, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress will next be sharing screen space with Natural star Nani in the much-awaited action entertainer, Dasara. The makers recently announced that this Srikanth Odela's directorial will hit the screens on the 30th of March in 2023. Set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana, the project will feature Nani in a new rugged avatar.

Check out the pictures below:

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a huge scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Santhosh Narayanan is on board the team of Dasara as the music director. While Sathyan Sooryan ISC has cranked the camera for the movie, Navin Nooli has headed the editing department.