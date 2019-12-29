Keerthy Suresh on the pressure after winning National award: I’ve become very choosy about the films I take up

In a recent interview, Keerthy Suresh shared how she is becoming very choosy about the films she is taking up and that national award has added extra pressure on her to give best.
5430 reads Mumbai
South actress Keerthy Suresh recently won Best Actress National Award for Mahanati and she had a 'goosebumps' moment as she received an award from the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. Keerthy Suresh is clearly enjoying the best career phase and dream come true moment at a very young age as she received National award 2019 for playing the role of legendary actress Savitri in the bilingual biopic, Mahanati. Ever since she has won the award, Keerthy has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages. While she is surely enjoying the success moment, there's an added pressure after her big win. 

In a recent interview with Hyderabad Times, Keerthy Suresh shared how she is becoming very choosy about the films and that national award has added extra pressure on her to give best. She said, "Well, I’ve been feeling the pressure since the time I took up Mahanati, now it’s gotten too much (laughs). I’ve become very choosy about the films I take up. There are obviously a lot of offers coming my way, but I’m now more responsible in picking the right project so that I can deliver my best. I think it’s time to experiment and explore something new now." 

Also Read: Rajinikanth celebrates Keerthy Suresh’s National Award win on the sets of Thalaivar 168; See Pics 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has three Telugu films in the kitty, Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. The young actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal. She also has a Tamil film, Penguin and a Bollywood debut movie Maidaan. The actress will be sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn in Boney Kapoor's production film. 

Credits :Hyderabad Times

