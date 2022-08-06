Keerthy Suresh in printed co-ord set & Dior bag hits a fashion note so chic as she gets clicked at the airport

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in the South. Today, the actress gave out major fashion goals on travel look as clicked at the Mumbai airport. She took the fashion bar a notch higher with her stylish look in a co-ord set and showed how to slay monochrome style like a diva. We can't get over how stunning she looks.

Keerthy Suresh wore a black printed co-ord set and paired it up with a luxe Dior bag. Minimal make-up and black sunnies added oomph to the stunning outfit. Keerthy Suresh is an absolute fashionista. Her fashion bar is getting higher and higher every day and her latest pics are proof of it. From adorning simple subtle numbers to going for high-end pret couture, the actress has been acing the saree style with utmost grace.

Take a look at the pics here:

Keerthy Suresh recently became the only actress to represent the South in the special Independence Day Anthem Har Ghar Tiranga. Pan Indian stars Prabhas and Keerthy Suresh are the only stars representing the South special anthem Har Ghar Tiranga, which was released To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence,

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy with Nani's highly-awaited action drama Dasara. Being made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, the project has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri's banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. A lengthy schedule is being canned currently as the makers erected a massive set in Hyderabad. Along with Nani, leading lady Keerthy Suresh and other main cast will also take part in the shoot.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia sports a funky sweatshirt with Rs 87K luxe bag as she gets clicked at a salon in Mumbai

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh is a part of the political thriller Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are also a part of the primary cast. Financed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie, the team has recently wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Chennai.