Keerthy Suresh & Prithviraj wish Jallikattu team for being India's official entry to Oscars 2021: We are proud

Keerthy Suresh and Prithviraj congratulated the whole team and sent best wishes to win at the Academy Awards.
21666 reads Mumbai
Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, as we all know has made an official entry to Oscars 2021. The Malayalam film will represent India in the 'Best International Feature Film' category of 93rd Academy Awards. This is the first big win for the makers as Jallikattu has managed to beat 26 other films including, The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, AK vs AK, Bhonsle, Chhalaang, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Check Post, Atkan Chatkan, Kaamyaab, Chintu ka Birthday'and Bittersweet. The makers of the film are receiving best wishes from the quarters on social media. 

Keerthy Suresh and Prithviraj Sukumaran also congratulated Jallikattu team for Oscars 2021. The National Award-Winning actress took to social media and congratulated the whole team and sent best wishes to win big at the Academy Awards. Keerthy wrote, "Congratulations to the whole #Jallikattu team!! We’re so proud...Wishing you all the best for your Oscar journey."

Prithviraj also wished director Lijo Jose Pellissery and team with a sweet message. He wrote, "Huge congrats to @lijo_lebowski and the entire team of #Jallikattu #TheBeginning."

This is indeed a proud moment for the South Indian cinema! 

Jallikattu is based on the short story by S Hareesh called, Maoist. The horror and science fiction stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Girish Gangadharan has handled the camera work for Lijo Jose Pellissery's film. 

