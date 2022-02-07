Keerthy Suresh pulls off an elegant look in a singlet dress with mirrorwork dupatta; PHOTOS

The National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh sure knows how to pull off any look with utmost grace and elegance. Be it at the airport or during the promotions of her films, Keerthy has always managed to keep her style statement comfy yet minimal. However, when it comes to ethnic look, nobody does it better than Keerthy.

The stunner has shared a series of her stunning look in the Ritu Kumar outfit. One can see, the Mahanati actress opted for a single ethnic dress teamed with a mirror work dupatta. She completed her look with statement earrings and hair tied in a low ponytail. She managed to bring that oomph factor into her look with dark lipstick.

Check it out:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up the shooting of her Malayalam film Vaashi co-starring Tovino Thomas.

She also has a Tamil film 'Saani Kaayidham' also starring Selvaraghavan and directed by Arun Matheswaran. She is also looking forward to the grand release of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh is playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film.