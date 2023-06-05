Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Anand Deverakonda go glam at close friend's birthday party; PICS

On Sunday night, many Tollywood celebs gathered to party together in Hyderabad. Stylist and producer Shravya Varma hosted her birthday bash in Hyderabad and many stalwarts attended. Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand, his mom, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and many others gathered together to party.

Keerthy Suresh, who is the best friend of Shravya Varma, posed for cameras outside the venue. The Dasara actress was all smiles and hugged the birthday girl. She opted for a white dress from the shelves of Zara and looked stunning as always. Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda, Anand, who are also part of Shravya's friends, attend the birthday party too.

Vijay Deverakonda's brother and his mom Anand were also clicked attending the birthday party. Rashmika Mandanna was also papped as she got down from her car and made her way to the party. She made heads turn with her simple yet stunning look in the stripped bodycon co-ord set. She opted for perfect makeup, accessoried with a black bag and heels.

Check out photos of Shravya Varma's birthday here:



About Shravya Varma

Shravya Varma is a popular stylist in Tollywood. She is known for styling celebs like Nagarjuna, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Nazriya Nazim, Nani and many others. Apart from that, she has also recently produced her close friend Keerthy Suresh's female-centric film, Good Luck Sakhi. The film failed to impress the audiences at the box office.



Upcoming films

The actress also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Tamil film Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin. The team recently hosted a pre-release event and Kamal Haasan attended as chief guest.

Rashmika Mandanna has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, VNRTrio with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula in the pipeline. The actress also announced her female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan. Anand Deverakonda, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of the Telugu film Baby

