VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh reacts as paparazzi ask her about Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan at Mumbai airport

Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress, who has created waves in the South, is all set to step into Bollywood. Yes, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she will be making her debut with Varun Dhawan in Atlee's directorial. Now, the actress reacted to her Bollywood debut as she got clicked at Mumbai airport. She also confirmed that Pinkvilla's exclusive about her Bollywood debut is indeed true.

Keerthy Suresh was clicked at Mumbai airport and kept her look chic. She opted for cream-colored pants and paired up with a maroon crop top. Her off-duty look defines comfort and style. It is also easily replicated and looks perfect to go for an everyday outfit. The Dasara actress teamed up her outfit with an expensive Dior bag around her shoulder. Simple makeup, open tresses, and black sunglasses rounded off her airport outfit.

Paparazzi also took advantage of the moment and asked about her much-talked-about Bollywood debut. She replied with a smile and said you will know tomorrow. The actress also thanked them for all the love and support too.

Paparazzi questioned Keerthy Suresh about her Bollywood debut at airport





Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Atlee

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Keerthy Suresh is making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is being presented by Jawan director Atlee Kumar. Termed #VD18, the film is billed as an action-packed dramatic entertainer that promises to enthrall moviegoers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences.

A source close to the development told us, "Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action."

The official confirmation about Keerthy Suresh Bollywood debut is yet to be made. However, the actress hints that the announcement will be made soon too.

Upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh is set to play the lead role in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project that features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh set for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-Atlee's action entertainer