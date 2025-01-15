Keerthy Suresh REACTS to husband Antony Thattil adjusting to being under constant limelight, ‘Not used to so much…’

Keerthy Suresh started her happily ever after with the man of her dreams, Antony Thattil, in December 2024. The duo had kept their relationship under wraps for almost 15 years. While her wedding pictures broke the internet in no time, the Baby John actress has now opened up about how she and her husband have been navigating the excessive attention they’ve been receiving after their marriage.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Keerthy acknowledged that while the limelight has not affected her individually, it has, in fact, impacted her husband Antony, who is not used to such a lot of attention.

She added, “Honestly, nothing’s changed much. It’s pretty much the same for us. It’s just that there’s been a lot of attention and buzz that’s been happening. I’m used to the attention, but Antony is not used to so much attention, so that’s what is very different for him."

Moving on in the conversation, the starlet also reflected on her feelings post-marriage and expressed how their union has beautifully bound the two families together.

Keerthy added that while she and Antony are together in the same way as they used to be earlier, it is the addition of their respective families in the equation that has created some beautiful memories for them to cherish for a lifetime.

Lately, the actress celebrated her first Pongal with her husband post-marriage and expressed how it was all things special for her. Keerthy revealed that unlike at Christmas, when she joined Antony’s family, this time, the duo visited her home in Trivandrum and spent the harvest festival with her side of the family.

At the conclusion of the interview, Keerthy Suresh spoke about her work front and revealed that she has been back to work and is looking forward to new scripts, new projects, and new opportunities for 2025.

