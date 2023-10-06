Keerthy Suresh REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo trailer: ‘Can’t wait to watch this bloody…’

Keerthy Suresh is known to be a moderately active personality on social media, often promoting her future projects and keeping up to date with her fans. As many would know the actress has always showered her love for Thalapathy Vijay, not just as a former co-actor but largely as a fan of his movies.

Recently the actress also shared her love for the actor through her official X (formerly Twitter) account by sharing the trailer of his next movie Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Trisha Krishnan reacts to the tweet

After the Sarkar actress Keerthy Suresh shared the official trailer earlier today, fans have praised her and called her a true fan girl. Adding to the praises, Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan also expressed her gratitude towards Keerthy by writing a tweet that reads, ‘Thank you Kitty.’

The trailer of Leo has already crossed over 30 million views as of now and is still counting. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is the talk of the town and after the gritty trailer that came out yesterday, it is surely going to be a festival of sorts for fans and film lovers alike.

Leo in LCU

The biggest excitement to the release of Leo is not just its Thalapathy Vijay movie that is releasing on the occasion of Diwali, which like some of his yesteryear hits has been known for releasing on. But it is the fact that Lokesh Kanagraj is joining hands with Thalapathy for the second time after their previous 2021 film Master. The excitement of fans over this collaboration rejoining is not just cause of their previous film but also keeping in mind how Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a cinematic universe comprising of films like Kaithi and Vikram.

Many fans are still wondering if Leo would be in the same cinematic universe or if would it turn out to be a standalone film. Fan theories are running around all over the internet, calling for references and similarities in various places. It was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Leo will be in the LCU and when Leo turns out to be an LCU movie, it would be interesting to watch how a possible coming together of great actors like Kamal Haasan, Thalapthy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi in a single film, can potentially occur in the near future.

