Keerthy Suresh recalls her Spain vacation's memories as she shares a throwback PHOTO

Keerthy has been giving us updates about her whereabouts through her social media pages.

As a visual treat to her fans, South queen Keerthy Suresh has shared a throwback photo of herself from her Spain vacation, while revisiting the memories of the vacation. The photo shows her enjoying and indulging with the nature as she can be seen pointing at the sky in comfy casual attire. It goes without saying that the stunner’s photo has come as an unexpected treat to her fans and followers, who have been waiting to see her on the big screens with superstars Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth in her upcoming films.

Keerthy has been giving us updates about her whereabouts through her social media pages. Starting from her photoshoots, workout regime to shooting updates, Keerthy has been giving her fans an insight into it. Before this, Keerthy made the headlines after she shared some photos in a maxi floral dress. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has two big budget films in her kitty namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the makers have commenced with the second shooting schedule of the film recently.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Beast: Pooja Hegde shares a glimpse of her practice session as she preps for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer

The film is set to hit the big screens in January 2022. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the film is being shot on a brisk pace. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. She is also waiting for the release of her rom-com titled Good Luck Sakhi.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×