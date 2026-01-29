Keerthy Suresh recalls her wedding day with long-time beau Antony Thattil, says 'I literally thought we would elope'

Actor Keerthy Suresh has shared heartfelt memories from her wedding to longtime partner Antony Thattil, revealing moments that continue to stay with her months after the celebrations. The National Award-winning actor tied the knot with Antony in a picturesque Goa wedding in December 2024, and recently opened up about the deeply emotional experience surrounding the ceremony.

Keerthy Suresh recalls her wedding day



The couple, who recently collaborated with Asian Paints to give fans a glimpse of their home, also reflected on the journey that led them to marriage. Keerthy Suresh admitted that a grand wedding was never part of her plan. She revealed, “I literally thought we would elope. We never even dreamt of a wedding like this because I never imagined a grand celebration. And when it actually happened, we were speechless after a point.”

One of the most touching memories for Keerthy was witnessing Antony break down during the ceremony. She described the intensity of standing at the altar after 15 years of being together. She said, “When you’ve been longing for 15 years, and it all comes down to those 30 seconds, I couldn’t see anything else. I was completely blank. Everything felt empty except for the thaali (the sacred mangalsutra symbolising the marital bond). It was a very emotional moment. That’s probably the first time I saw him tear up. It’s been a beautiful journey.”

Keerthy and Antony’s love story



Keerthy and Antony’s love story began well before her rise in cinema. Childhood sweethearts, their relationship endured long periods of distance as Antony, a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi, supported Keerthy while she built her acting career in India. Their bond, strengthened by time and trust, eventually culminated in a celebration that reflected their shared journey. The wedding featured both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a Malayali Christian ceremony, honouring their backgrounds and values. Attended by close family, friends, and members of the film industry, the festivities were described as intimate yet elegant.

Keerthy Suresh work front



Keerthy was seen in Revolver Rita in 2025. Her next film Thottam will be helmed by Rishi Sivakumar and produced by Monu Pazhedath, Anoop Vasavan, and Novel Vindhyan.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh apologizes to Chiranjeevi fans for choosing Vijay as better dancer: ‘Sad when I cannot say what I feel’