Keerthy Suresh: 'Recent past has been the testing time for me'; Pens a note thanking Mahesh Babu & SVP team

The National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has penned an emotional note on social media, reminiscing her nostalgic journey as an actor. She also thanked superstar Mahesh Babu & the team for her recent release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata for a wonderful experience.

Her nostalgic note read, "Being an actor is a vulnerable journey, we see highs and lows throughout and this often decides our destination. The recent past has been a testing time for me and it's this phase that made me realise that I need to constantly work towards bringing the best to the world. Today, I stand before you, my heart filled with gratitude and joy for both Saani Kaayidham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been received with so much love. My sincere thanks to the team of Saani Kaayidham. My heartfelt thanks to the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thankful to all the directors for believing in me through every phase of my journey here. Moving forward, I only hope to keep pushing boundaries, keep exploring, and keep my head high no matter the result."

Check out the post below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows the life of a US-based moneylender (Mahesh Babu), who comes to India for some personal work, but he ends up locking horns with the corrupt banking system of the country, which unfairly taxes the hard-working common man in order to clear the unpaid loans of the rich.

Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie was out in the cinema halls on 12 May this year. The film also features Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya, and Subbaraju in supporting roles. This drama is also available on the OTT platform now.

The tunes for the action-drama have been composed by S Thaman, with cinematography done by R. Madhi and editing performed by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh also has Nani starrer Dasara in the making.

