Keerthy Suresh redefines style as she adds a quirky touch to her stylish outfit; See PIC

Keerthy Suresh has two biggies in her kitty namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the actresses from the South entertainment industry who has always kept us about her whereabouts. Starting from when she takes casual selfies to when she decks up for a formal event, Keerthy has always given us cues to ace different styles. In her recent Instagram post, the stunner has shared a photo, where she can be seen in a stylish outfit with a quirky touch. The photo shows her in a printed pants and blazers.

She can be seen playing the outfit like a boss and we cannot agree more that she owns the look. It is anticipated that the actress will be busy with the shooting of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe as the shooting has reportedly started in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport and it is assumed that the makers have resumed with the shooting. Apart from Keerthy, Annaatthe also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. See post here:

Keerthy Suresh recently returned from Dubai after shooting for her yet another big ticket film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu as the lead actor. Directed by Parasuram, it is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood films. Keerthy is currently waiting for the release of her film Good Luck Sakhi, which is touted to be a rom com. She was last seen in Rang De with Nithiin, which received a huge positive response from the audience.

