Keerthy Suresh relives childhood memories with Mammootty; Calls him a constant source of inspiration

Taking to her Instagram space, Keerthy shared some childhood photos where she can be seen with her mother and Mollywood megastar Mammootty.

On the 69th birthday of Mollywood megastar Mammootty, Keerthy Suresh shared her childhood throwback photos with the actor and wished him. Calling him her constant source of Inspiration, Keerthy Suresh stated that he is a handsome man. She wrote on the photo sharing app, “Happy Birthday to the legendary and handsome @mammootty uncle You’ve been a constant source of inspiration. May you keep growing younger by the day as you always do and have a blessed year ahead!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the thriller Penguin. The film had a direct release on OTT platforms and it was released in all South Indian languages. She has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com. The makers recently released the film’s trailer and it received positive response from the audience.

Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Some reports suggest that she will be seen as Rajinikanth’s daughter in the film, while some state that she will be seen as his sister. However, no official update has been made yet. Rumours have that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, but an official update on the same is still awaited.

