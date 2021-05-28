Keerthy Suresh reminisces ‘Mahanati’ first day look test; Shares BTS memories

Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh shares the behind-the-scenes picture of her first look test for the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Mahanati was released in 2018 to rave reviews from critics and love from the audiences, however, it went on to become a leading solid box office performance. Playing the role of ‘Savitri’ proved to be a breakout performance for Keerthy Suresh which established her presence amongst the pan-India audience. Mahanati was director Nag Ashwin’s second directorial success as the film established him as one of the finest directors of the southern film industry. The period film was crafted minutely and all the departments including cinematography, art direction, and especially costume design were praised immensely due to its detailing and for representing the era authentically.

The film gathered an elaborate star cast of fantastic performers including Dulquer Salmaan as the legendary ‘Gemini Ganesan’, who absolutely fit the part and delivered a memorable performance. Nag Ashwin’s first film ‘Yevade Subramanyam’ was released in 2015 which also became the launchpad for Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu film industry. Vijay played a supporting part in the young film and collaborated again with the ‘Mahanati’ director to essay the role of a reporter. Recently, Nag Ashwin had shared the behind-the-scenes picture of the first look trial of Keerthy Suresh for the role. Keerthy also shared the picture on her Instagram story and reminisced the memories of that day.

As for his fourth directorial venture, Nag Ashwin will be handling a massive film starring superstars Prabhas and . The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films lined up in her kitty which include Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-starring Mahesh Babu, which will release in 2022.

