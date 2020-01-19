Keerthy Suresh REPLACED by Priyamani in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan? Here's what her team has to say

According to media reports, Keerthy Suresh has been replaced by actress Priyamani in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The film is being directed by Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is doing great in her professional space. The young beauty has a lot of big films in the kitty to release in 2020. While the audience is also looking forward to her big Bollywood debut opposite in Maidaan, latest reports about the film suggest that the actress has opted out of the film. According to media reports, Keerthy Suresh has been replaced by actress Priyamani in the film being directed by Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actress or makers of the film. Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football.

Reportedly, the makers of the film roped in her to play the role of a mother, that is older than her actual age. However, considering she is too young for the role, the makers replaced her by other South actress. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh's team has rubbished the reports about the same. Indian Today quoted Keerthy's team saying, "We are still working out on her dates and she's still part of the project. We will get complete clarity in the coming days."

Meanwhile talking about her other films, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of interesting projects in the kitty. She has three Telugu films, Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. The Mahanati actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead. She has a Tamil film, Penguin.

Credits :India Today

Read More