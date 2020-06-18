Keerthy Suresh reveals how she was in the awe of Rajinikanth while filming Annaatthe

Keerthy Suresh while talking to India Today, says that before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, she had shot for the film with the Darbar actor. The actress goes on to add that she was completely awestruck because of Rajinikanth.

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh spoke about her experience of shooting Annaatthe with south megastar Rajinikanth among many other things. The actress reveals how she was in the awe of the superstar Rajinikanth. Keerthy Suresh while talking to India Today, says that before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, she had shot for the film with the Darbar actor. The actress goes on to add that she was completely awestruck and says that she will continue to be in the awe of the actor till the film wraps up. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also adds how Annaatthe will be a very special film for her.

The southern drama with Rajinikanth in the lead is helmed by ace director Siva. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, the makers had suspended the shooting of the film. Keerthy also talks about her other film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film will have Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in the lead. The film is helmed by well-known south director Priyadarshan. The actress goes to add that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The Mohanlal starrer was supposed to hit the big screen in March.

The news release date of the film has not yet been announced. But, the fans and followers of the south siren are hoping to hear announcement soon about the film's release. Keerthy Suresh also states that the lockdown period also gave her chance to get back to her hobbies and focus on her health and fitness.

