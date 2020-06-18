  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh reveals how she was in the awe of Rajinikanth while filming Annaatthe

Keerthy Suresh while talking to India Today, says that before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, she had shot for the film with the Darbar actor. The actress goes on to add that she was completely awestruck because of Rajinikanth.
8833 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh reveals how she was in the awe of Rajinikanth while filming AnnaattheKeerthy Suresh reveals how she was in the awe of Rajinikanth while filming Annaatthe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh spoke about her experience of shooting Annaatthe with south megastar Rajinikanth among many other things. The actress reveals how she was in the awe of the superstar Rajinikanth. Keerthy Suresh while talking to India Today, says that before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, she had shot for the film with the Darbar actor. The actress goes on to add that she was completely awestruck and says that she will continue to be in the awe of the actor till the film wraps up. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also adds how Annaatthe will be a very special film for her.

The southern drama with Rajinikanth in the lead is helmed by ace director Siva. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, the makers had suspended the shooting of the film. Keerthy also talks about her other film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film will have Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in the lead. The film is helmed by well-known south director Priyadarshan. The actress goes to add that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the makers had to postpone the film's release. The Mohanlal starrer was supposed to hit the big screen in March.

The news release date of the film has not yet been announced. But, the fans and followers of the south siren are hoping to hear announcement soon about the film's release. Keerthy Suresh also states that the lockdown period also gave her chance to get back to her hobbies and focus on her health and fitness.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh says she thought 'Penguin' was going to be a musical film)

Credits :indiatoday.in

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement