Keerthy Suresh reveals the teaser of her upcoming film Rang De with Nithiin will be out tomorrow

The makers of the southern drama titled Rang De will be unveiling its teaser tomorrow at 4.05 PM. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh shared a poster of the film on her Instagram account. The southern actress wrote, "It’s time to experience the cutest marriage gift and what better way to celebrate than with Rang De! Teaser out tomorrow!" The actress, Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead in the film along with actor Nithiin.

The Bheeshma actor is seen in a very refreshing avatar in the film's poster. On the other hand, the gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh is seen in a yellow coloured kurti and jeans. The actress is seen in a happy mood with the south actor Nithiin. The fans and followers of the Mahanati actress are very excited about the film called Rang De. The makers of the south flick have not announced many details about the film. But, the fans are looking forward to see the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

The actress has now shared a poster of the highly anticipated flick Rang De on her Instagram account. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, all the filming and production work had been shut down along with the cinemas. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the thriller called Penguin. This film had released on an OTT platform.

