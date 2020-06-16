Keerthy Suresh reveals why she first turned down the Nag Ashwin film Mahanati

The media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh was initially apprehensive of doing justice to the role of Savitri in the biopic and hence she decided to turn down the project.

The latest news reports about the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh suggest that she was doubtful about portraying the veteran actress Savitri on the big screen. The biopic on the late actress Savitri helmed by director Nag Ashwin proved to be a mega blockbuster at the box office. Now, the media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh was initially apprehensive of doing justice to the role of Savitri in the biopic and hence she decided to turn down the project. The actress further goes on to add that she is glad that director Nag Ashwin decided to cast her in the film in spite of her declining the film in the first attempt.

The actress received tremendous appreciation for her stellar performance in the film. Keerthy Suresh went on to bag a National Award for the Nag Ashwin directorial. Now, the actress will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film called Penguin. The crime drama will be releasing on June 19 on a digital streaming platform. The trailer of the film was recently released, and it has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences.

The actress is playing the role of a mother who is trying to find her missing son. The project is backed by well-known producer of the south film industry, Karthik Subbaraj. The fans and followers of the actress are now waiting for the film to release. The crime thriller's trailer has already impressed the audiences.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun to collaborate with Acharya director Koratala Siva for an upcoming film?)

Share your comment ×