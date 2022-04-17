Keerthy Suresh revisits her Spain diaries, shares some mesmerizing throwback PICS from the vacay

Keerthy Suresh has proved her acting genius with a number of memorable performances in flicks like Mahanati, Nenu Local, and Penguin, to name a few. Besides exceeding on the professional front, the star also shells out goals with her personal life.

A while back, the National-award winning actress took off to Spain and looks like she never left the place mentally. She shared a few pictures from the Spain diaries and captioned the clip, "Once upon a time in #Spain". The photographs show some fun glimpses from the Holiday. In one of the stills, Keerthy Suresh is seen sitting in an open restaurant, while in the other, she is posing with her friend.

Check out the pictures below:

The Vaathi star is very hands-on on social media and timely shares updates regarding her whereabouts through Instagram. From photoshoots and shootings to fun getaways, she loved to give fans an insight into every aspect of her life.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the forthcoming romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, the film is likely to hit the silver screen on 12 May.

Her other projects comprise of Vishnu G Raghav's Malayalam film Vaashi. The court drama further stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. Both the stars will essay on the role of advocates in their next. The actress will also work with Nani in Srikanth Odela’s much-awaited drama, Dasara.

She will further star alongside Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s next titled, Maamannan.

